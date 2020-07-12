Peter Crouch blown away by Andy Robertson’s “unbelievable” header

Andy Robertson scored an absolute belter of a goal for Liverpool as the Reds registered a draw against Burnley at Anfield on Saturday.

The full-back generated enough power in his neck to almost lob Nick Pope with a headed effort, after Fabinho floated a beautiful ball into the box.

Former Liverpool striker Peter Crouch was on punditry duty for BT Sport and said it was one of the best headers he’s ever seen – and the big man knows a thing or two about them!

“In all honesty, I can’t explain it,” the former England man is quoted as saying by the Echo. “What a full-back is doing heading a ball like that, I’ll never know. What a header that is.

MORE: (Video) New POV angle of Robbo’s header shows just how hard it was to pull off

“He’s set it outside the far-post. It’s textbook, because if he doesn’t quite get it right, it’s a tap-in for Mane at the far-post. But he did get it right. It was one of the best headers I’ve ever seen – unbelievable.”

It truly was a special goal from the Scot – he leapt like a salmon out of water and the bend he managed to put on the ball was unreal.

But it’s also worth noting the assist by Fabinho – the Brazilian has developed a habit of putting in a neat ball over the top – he’s like a cheat code on video game!

Liverpool are up against Arsenal at the Emirates next week, as the Reds hope to finish the season with three wins on the trot to break 100 points.