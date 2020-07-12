(Photo) McNamara notices something in the Kop as LFC prepare for PL trophy presentation

BBC Sport commentator Conor McNamara noticed something intriguing at the Kop end at Anfield yesterday.

The Reds may have dropped points to Burnley – and breaking Manchester City’s points tally is now more difficult – but nothing can take away from the fact we’re Premier League Champions.

The trophy is set to be awarded to Liverpool at the end of this month when Jurgen Klopp and co. host Chelsea at Anfield.

McNamara shared a photo on Twitter of staff removing some of the banners at the Kop end to ‘build a stage/podium’ for the trophy lift.

Take a look at the tweet below: