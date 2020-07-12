(Video) “It’s our fault” – Klopp not interested in blaming officiating for LFC’s draw to Burnley

Liverpool dropped points at Anfield in the Premier League for the first time in 18 months last night, as Burnley held the Reds to a frustrating stalemate.

Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jurgen Klopp were all pretty animated after the full-time whistle, all approaching the match officials.

But the boss isn’t interested in blaming the referee for his side dropping points, as he told reporters after the game “it’s our fault” for not finishing off chances.

