(Video) Klopp explains why he confronted referee after Burnley draw – and it wasn’t over a penalty

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was upset after the Reds’ 1-1 draw with Burnley at Anfield on Saturday afternoon, and confronted the match officials after full-time.

But it wasn’t over the possible penalty shout that Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold were concerned with – the boss wasn’t happy with how Burnley put pressure on Alisson.

MORE: (Video) Some LFC fans question whether we should’ve had a penalty as Reds drop points to Burnley at Anfield

Klopp was referring to how “three or four” opposition players were allowed to surround the goalkeeper on a corner, but concedes he’d rather have had this chat with match officials had we won.

Take a watch of the video below (via the Liverpool Echo):