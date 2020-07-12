(Video) New POV angle of Robbo’s header shows just how hard it was to pull off

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson scored a header even Peter Crouch would have been proud of against Burnley at Anfield on Saturday night
Fabinho dinked a gorgeous ball over the top for the Scot, and he managed to use the power in his neck to flick a header well beyond Nick Pope.
Getting one over the Burnley goalkeeper was no easy feat at Anfield either, with the big fella dropping a Man of the Match performance for the visitors.
A new angle of Robbo’s goal has been shared by LFC on Twitter and it shows POV shot of the full-backs mind-bendingly good header.
Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV):
Great @_fabinhotavares ball 👌
Brilliant @andrewrobertso5 header ⚽️
An incredible and unique angle of Robbo’s super strike 😱 pic.twitter.com/yGG4Uq4Y0S
— Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) July 11, 2020
COMMENTS