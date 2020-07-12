(Video) New POV angle of Robbo’s header shows just how hard it was to pull off

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson scored a header even Peter Crouch would have been proud of against Burnley at Anfield on Saturday night

Fabinho dinked a gorgeous ball over the top for the Scot, and he managed to use the power in his neck to flick a header well beyond Nick Pope.

Getting one over the Burnley goalkeeper was no easy feat at Anfield either, with the big fella dropping a Man of the Match performance for the visitors.

A new angle of Robbo’s goal has been shared by LFC on Twitter and it shows POV shot of the full-backs mind-bendingly good header.

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV):

