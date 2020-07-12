“We go again…”: How Liverpool stars reacted after disappointing result

Liverpool hit a stumbling block in their pursuit of breaking Manchester City’s Premier League points record on Saturday afternoon.

The Reds were held to a draw at Anfield by Burnley, with goalkeeper Nick Pope dropping an inspired performance – and then some!

It was a frustrating game for Liverpool, as chances were made but not taken – it now means we have to win our three remaining games to break 100 points this season.

The players took to Twitter shortly after the final whistle to share their thoughts following the disappointing result.

Andy Robertson didn’t waste much time in sharing a message after full-time, with a jovial post about Virgil van Dijk’s reaction to his goal:

Big Virgil’s reaction says it all!! Enjoyed the goal but disappointed not to get the 3 points! pic.twitter.com/UM3Q7bvNjL — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) July 11, 2020

Neco Williams wasn’t far behind, with a post speaking of his disappointment despite starting for the senior team two games on the bounce:

Disappointed to not get all 3pts but we keep going !❤️ #ynwa @LFC pic.twitter.com/5CBaVTWnO6 — Neco Williams (@necowilliams01) July 11, 2020

The captain for the afternoon – big Virg – didn’t offer a caption for his Twitter post, but perhaps the photos he selected says it all…

The Dutchman’s compatriot Gini Wijnaldum was able to find some words, as he recognised the Reds weren’t at their best:

Disappointing result today. Now focus on the next game and make sure we show up stronger 👊🏾🔴🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/ifHFZQNj1K — Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) July 11, 2020

Lastly, Curtis Jones – who made his first ever Premier League start for Liverpool – wasn’t in the mood for celebrating as he issued a simple message: