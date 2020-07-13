‘Football’s dead’ ‘FFP in the mud…’ Furious Liverpool fans react to farcical decision to overturn Manchester City CL ban

Today, news broke that Manchester City’s two-year Champions League ban has been overturned by the Court or Arbitration for Sport.

It was decided that they did not disguise equity funding but failed to co-operate with UEFA, meaning the punishment is only a £10m fine.

That’s a £10m fine for years of systematic, proven cheating – revealed by a whistleblower who is currently in Portuguese jail.

Liverpool have played by the rules of FFP for ten years. We spend what we can afford. We release truthful figures. This decision is an absolute farce and if UEFA have an ounce of credibility, they’ll scrap FFP.

It clearly doesn’t mean anything and will now no longer be any kind of deterrent for teams looking to break it.

Below is the reaction from Reds online. What an absolute joke.

Manchester City have won their CAS appeal. Club did not disguise equity funding, but failed to co-operate with Uefa authorities. Ban lifted, £10m fine pic.twitter.com/w6TopvnTkl — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) July 13, 2020

FFP doesn't exist, if you are rich enough you can do whatever you want — * (@SirLeonP) July 13, 2020

The death of FFP. We've been playing by the rules for ten years under FSG, and for what?! Complete farce. May as well just scrap it now. — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) July 13, 2020

Cheat all you like, cook your books, sponsor yourselves, have all your family's businesses involved, make it all up as you go along, cos if you're found out you can just appeal to somewhere else and pay for it to go away. Sound. Football's dead. — J19MY HELL (@PlayersTrombone) July 13, 2020

Can anyone tell me what’s the point of FFP? Doesn’t make any sense. — Karl (@KarlThyer) July 13, 2020

FFP in the mud. — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) July 13, 2020

So what the point of financial fair play (FFP). If you got good lawyers you get away with it TWICE, I know they been fined but the fine are nothing to them. — Kevin Mcclennon (@kevmacca10) July 13, 2020

Btw, this means City don’t have a free run at the league next season.. soo probs comes in handy for us. — Kai (@TheKopSings) July 13, 2020