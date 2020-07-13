‘Football’s dead’ ‘FFP in the mud…’ Furious Liverpool fans react to farcical decision to overturn Manchester City CL ban

Today, news broke that Manchester City’s two-year Champions League ban has been overturned by the Court or Arbitration for Sport.

It was decided that they did not disguise equity funding but failed to co-operate with UEFA, meaning the punishment is only a £10m fine.

That’s a £10m fine for years of systematic, proven cheating – revealed by a whistleblower who is currently in  Portuguese jail.

Liverpool have played by the rules of FFP for ten years. We spend what we can afford. We release truthful figures. This decision is an absolute farce and if UEFA have an ounce of credibility, they’ll scrap FFP.

It clearly doesn’t mean anything and will now no longer be any kind of deterrent for teams looking to break it.

