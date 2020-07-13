Gary Lineker’s tweet about Liverpool and Leicester from early December aged very badly…

Remember the point during this season that some Liverpool fans were genuinely threatened by Leicester City?

At one stage, it looked like they were going to run us close – but in truth – we always knew they were simply in a hot-patch and would fade away.

Gary Lineker, famous Leicester fan, did not!

Early on in December, the Match of the Day presenter, who in fairness, we have and awful lot of time for, tweeted the message below, after another Leicester win.

Watch out @LFC, The Foxes are on your tail. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 8, 2019

Fast forward seven months (four in which football was actually played) and his side are 34 points behind Liverpool, who were declared champions with seven games to go.

In fact, the battering Leicester received at our hands on Boxing Day was probably the defining game of the season and when we knew nobody was going to catch us.

We’d still like Leicester to hold off Manchester United for a Champions League spot – but we’re not holding out much hope!