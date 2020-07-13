Henderson says it’s ‘magic’ to see forgotten youngster ‘looking sharp’ in training

Jordan Henderson has praised Paul Glatzel, Liverpool’s young forward who missed the majority of this season with an injury.

Glatzel was Bobby Duncan’s partner in crime when Liverpool’s U18s won the FA Youth Cup, but while Duncan departed for Fiorentina, making a fool of himself in the process of doing so, Glatzel chose to stick around and work hard in our youth set-up – but a debilitating injury wrote this season off.

However, the Scouser with German roots (reverse Jurgen Klopp, anyone?!) has been doing the business at Melwood and the first-team captain has taken time to acknowledge as much.

“Most recently we’ve had Paul Glatzel back in full training and everyone is made up about that. I don’t want to dwell on Paul’s setbacks as I’m sure everyone knows the bad luck he had,” he told the official website.

“But a player is defined by how he reacts to these blows and Paul has the mentality that says to all of us he is going to have a big career. He loves to score goals and seeing him back in training and looking sharp is magic.

“If anything, Paul epitomises the attitude and character needed. He’s an example to a lot of the young players. He has never felt sorry for himself, is committed to making sure he can be the best he can be, and he works as hard as any player I’ve ever seen to give himself the chance to fulfil his potential.

“I hope Paul is as proud of himself for how he’s conducted himself in the face of setbacks, as we are of him.”

We’d be very surprised to see Glatzel get a PL debut this season, but he’ll play a big part in any summer friendlies that take place.

Annoyingly for him as a striker, he has a tougher job to break into the first-team than any other position. Liverpool can afford to blood Curtis Jones, one midfielder, or Neco Williams, when one of the fullbacks need a rest – but bringing in Glatzel for one of world-class forwards would change our style.

Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi can’t quite work out how to do the job at the moment, in fairness, when called upon.

Glatzel though should keep his head down and remain focussed on his end goal, be that with us or someone else.