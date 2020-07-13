Klopp explains career plans after he leaves Liverpool in 2024 & sets out three options – staying at Anfield not one of them

Jurgen Klopp is currently contracted to Liverpool until 2024, which means he has four more seasons at the helm after this one.

In footballing terms, that’s a lifetime, so it shows just how loved the German is on Merseyside that even the thought of his departure in four years causes concern for Reds.

It shouldn’t, of course – we should enjoy him while we can and bathe in the glory of the team he’s created – the one that’s just won the Premier League!

Klopp doesn’t know exactly what he’s going to do post-Liverpool, but has set out three options during an interview with a German TV channel, SWR Sport.

They are to, ‘do nothing for a year,’ ‘maybe a club, a national team or nothing at all,’ – claiming that he will definitely do ‘what I want, what I want to do,’ before reminding everyone that ‘in five years the world can look very different again’.

Klopp also claims he wants to move back to Germany, ‘most likely to Mainz’ to live again.

You can watch the full interview below in which the boss speaks about how the world should deal with the coronavirus – and his admiration for his team – although you’ll probably only appreciate it properly if you have a decent understanding of German!

Let’s hope he wraps up a few more Premier League titles, and maybe even another European Cup before we have to worry about all of this.