Klopp explains current living situation with LFC’s press officer: Jurgen does laundry & Matt McCann’s on dishes

There’s an interview doing the rounds with Jurgen Klopp by German TV channel SWR, in which the boss explains he’s currently sharing a city apartment with the club’s press officer Matt McCann – as his wife Ulla is back in Germany.

We’ve tried to get slightly more details as to why, but due to an appalling understanding of German, will have to wait until someone supplies a proper translation of the entire video!

“If you come from the Black Forest, you don’t live in a shared apartment, but in an orderly relationship,” Klopp said with a huge grin on his face!

The boss also explained how he does the laundry while McCann takes care of the dishes!

How we’d love to be a fly on the wall during the evening conversation – especially post match.

Just imagine what would have been said on Saturday following the 1-1 with Burnley in which a combination of Nick Pope, our poor finishing and appalling refereeing led to our first home Premier League draw of the campaign.