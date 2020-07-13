Klopp wants German job; Germany want Klopp – but Liverpool boss will not break contract

Jurgen Klopp’s future was in discussion today, after he explained in an interview his potential options after his current contract expires in 2024.

The boss said he could take a long break, or manage either a new club or a national side – but clearly had nothing definitive in mind.

When we tweeted the story though, Christian Falk, the head of sport for Bild, replied – explaining that Klopp would definitely be keen on managing Germany one day – and naturally, that they’d take him as well.

Klopp is interested in the job as a coach of @DFB_Team in Future and DFB is interested in him as well https://t.co/CF7FqHbbUd — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) July 13, 2020

This isn’t really a secret, but what’s important is that the boss will not exit Liverpool prematurely and will remain loyal to the contract he signed earlier this year.

That means he’s got four more full seasons at the helm, which in football, is an absolute age.

So fans have nothing to worry about – let’s just see how many trophies we can secure under his tenure before Stevie takes over!