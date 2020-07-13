Liverpool have made a decision on Dejan Lovren; CB could be heading to Russia

Liverpool have made up their mind on Dejan Lovren and are willing to offload the Croat this summer after six years at the club.

According to Neil Jones of Goal, the Reds are now welcoming offers for the central defender, who is very much our fourth choice, behind Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

Jones reckons Zenit in Russia are among the contenders for his signature, as are Roma in Italy.

No Reds would be against the club selling Lovren, who despite the fact he’s best friends with Mo Salah and has had good periods during his Anfield tenure, is simply not reliable enough in defence.

Our worst performance of the season came against Watford and it wouldn’t be unfair to suggest Lovren was the catalyst.

Undeniably though, Liverpool will need to strengthen this area should Lovren depart. Matip and Gomez are both great options for van Dijk’s partner, but both are injury prone and a fourth is a necessity.

Let’s see how inventive the Reds get in finding him…