(Video) Solanke finally scored last night, but the defending is so bad it’s genuinely hilarious

Dom Solanke broke his Premier League duck for Bournemouth last night in his side’s 4-1 thrashing of Leicester – and we couldn’t be happier for the former Liverpool lad.

But the defending on show was so bad it looked like match-fixing!

Caglar Soyuncu literally let Solanke run through on goal, while continuing to back off, and therefore just allowing him a shot, with which he scored.

To make matters worse, the Turk then kicked out at the Bournemouth player getting the ball out of the net and received a straight red.

Remember when people were comparing this lad to Virgil van Dijk at the start of the campaign? Oh dear!

Pictures via RMC Sport: