Liverpool sign left-back to new ‘long-term contract’

Liverpool have extended Adam Lewis’s contract, but don’t expect to see the youngster in the first-team anytime soon…

According to James Pearce, who broke the news on Twitter yesterday evening, the left-back will head out on loan next season in a bid for first-team football.

Academy graduate Adam Lewis signs a new long-term contract with #LFC. Left-back likely to go out on loan next season. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) July 13, 2020

Lewis is 21 in November, so we’d hope he can get a move to the Championship and impress – if he’s ever got a chance to make the grade in our first-team.

Neco Williams has definitely climbed above him in the backup fullback pecking order, however, starting our past two matches – one at left-back and one at right-back.

We think Jurgen Klopp will keep Williams around as Trent Alexander-Arnold’s backup, but potentially purchase another option to help Andy Robertson – as having Williams and James Milner – two right-footers – as his alternates – messes with our style.

A left-back, a centre-back and a high level forward would be our perfect summer, but we’re not holding out much hope for activity.