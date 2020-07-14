Liverpool’s likely XI v Arsenal, as Naby Keita starts in midfield and Williams back on the bench

We think Jurgen Klopp is going to pick his strongest available XI for the Arsenal tie in a bid to get his side back to winning ways.

On Saturday afternoon, we somehow drew with Burnley, despite having a plethora of chances and a blatant penalty turned down by the referee and then VAR as well.

At Anfield, youngsters Neco Williams and Curtis Jones started, but we think the pair will be back on the bench for this one, with Klopp recalling Trent Alexander-Arnold and Naby Keita in their place.

With Jordan Henderson injured, the midfield trio will feature Fabinho holding, and Keita and Gini Wijnaldum either side.

Up top, the regular front-three will play in Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino – who will all hope to have better finishing boots on than they did against Sean Dyche’s men.

Alisson guards the net, with Trent at right-back, a returned to form Andy Robertson at left-back, with Virgil van Dijk partnering Joe Gomez centrally.

We’d be very surprised to see anything else, in truth.

Predicted XI: Alisson; Trent, Robbo, van Dijk, Gomez; Fabinho, Keita, Wijnaldum; Salah, Mane, Firmino