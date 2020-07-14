Some of Manchester City’s €10m FFP fine will be given to Liverpool

Liverpool will receive a very small sum from UEFA after Manchester City pays its €10m fine for their FFP breaches.

The Qatari-run club got off their two year Champions League ban in court yesterday, because their recorded foul play was ‘time-barred’ meaning it took place over fives year ago and could therefore not be prosecuted.

Their €30m fine was heavily reduced, too, but according to the Echo, UEFA will distribute the money to clubs currently in the Champions League and Europa League – meaning Liverpool will get a small chunk.

We’re pretty sure FSG would have preferred City were not allowed to blatantly cheat the rules Liverpool have adhered to, in all honesty.

Many have complained that UEFA have dropped the ball by not trying to punish City earlier, but the De Spiegel investigation occurred in 2018 and most of the discrepancies were from 2013 – not giving the governing body much of a chance to investigate City’s foul play before the five years was up – anyway.

Still, yesterday’s decision was the end for FFP and a real sting for football clubs trying to run themselves as legitimate, healthy businesses.