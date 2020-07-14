Striker makes video of himself starting up front, between Salah and Mane, for Liverpool next season

Adebayo Akinfenwa’s Wycombe won promotion to the Championship last night – and it would be fair to say the 38-year-old has been on a cloud nine ever since!

In his post-match interview, the striker asked for a WhatsApp video message from Jurgen Klopp, the manager of his beloved Liverpool – and the German delivered.

Following that, Akinfenwa has attempted to go one better – laying out his Liverpool shits in a formation which features him leading our line in the Premier League next term!

He apologises to Roberto Firmino for taking his place between Mo Salah and Sadio Mane – with Virgil van Dijk marshalling it all at the back.

We do need a backup striker, Jurgen…