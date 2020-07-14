(Video) Firmino’s fancy footwork in Melwood rondo leaves teammates chuckling

We love watching the Melwood rondos that seem to be the staple of Pep Lijnders’ Liverpool training sessions!

Liverpool’s assistant runs it at Melwood, with Jurgen Klopp overseeing and keeping his players on their toes…

The latest clip, which you can watch via LFCTVGO by signing up here, shows Roberto Firmino at his silky best in the rondo, flicking the ball casually over Naby Keita’s head – much to the amusement of his team-mates.

You can Virgil van Dijk ‘whoop’ in fact!

Bobby has been getting some stick recently for his poor finishing, but we hope the Brazilian gets that monkey off his back against Arsenal on Wednesday.

He’s a brilliant player and Jurgen Klopp wouldn’t change anything about him.

You can check out the clip via Reddit, here, too.