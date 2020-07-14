(Video) Gary Neville totally misses the point and celebrates Man. City FFP ban being overturned

Gary Neville thinks it’s a good thing that Manchester City’s UEFA ban was overturned yesterday by the Court of Arbitration for Sport – predominantly because their proven discrepancies happened over five years ago – past the legal jurisdiction period.

The pundit though made his points because he doesn’t believe in FFP and doesn’t reckon it should have been there in the first place…

He has a right to this opinion, but the fact of the matter is, multiple clubs have been playing by the rules that they told were in place – including Liverpool – so when one doesn’t and then is let off scot-free – there’s an issue.

The decision effectively enables City’s owners, who have unlimited sovereign wealth, to spend as they please while others try to run as businesses.

If he can’t see how this is problematic then there’s no helping him.

🗣"It's not a surprise that Manchester City have won that case because UEFA are an organisation who can't organise their own disciplinary measures" @GNev2 on Manchester City's Champions League ban being overturned pic.twitter.com/2Z8oP7WU1q — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 13, 2020