(Video) Klopp FaceTimes Akinfenwa after Wycombe promotion and it’s beautiful

Wycombe won promotion to the Championship last night, after they beat Oxford 2-1 in the League One Play-Off Final.
Their most famous player, Adebayo Akinfenwa, who is also a massive Liverpool fan – specially requested Jurgen Klopp got hold of him on WhatsApp in his post-match interviews – and in the video below – you can see the German doing just that!
Akinfenwa is absolutely buzzing and you can see what it means to him.
At 38-years-old, he’s playing the best football of his career and is only one step away from the Premier League!
Well done, lad.
Are u crazyyyyyyy the man, the myth, the legend sent me a Watsapp. Today can’t get any better. Thank you Klopp #YNWA #Beast20 #BeastMode we did it #champHereWeCome 💪🏿🙏🏿💙 pic.twitter.com/9RgiKZkYt2
— daRealAAkinfenwa (@daRealAkinfenwa) July 13, 2020
COMMENTS