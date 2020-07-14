(Video) Klopp FaceTimes Akinfenwa after Wycombe promotion and it’s beautiful

Wycombe won promotion to the Championship last night, after they beat Oxford 2-1 in the League One Play-Off Final.

Their most famous player, Adebayo Akinfenwa, who is also a massive Liverpool fan – specially requested Jurgen Klopp  got hold of him on WhatsApp in his post-match interviews – and in the video below – you can see the German doing just that!

Akinfenwa is absolutely buzzing and you can see what it means to him.

At 38-years-old, he’s playing the best football of his career and is only one step away from the Premier League!

Well done, lad.

