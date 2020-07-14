(Video) Liverpool fan Akinfenwa’s post-match promotion interview the best thing ever

Wycombe beat Oxford 2-1 last night to secure promotion to the Championship – and 38-year-old Adebayo Akinfenwa was naturally delighted.

The massive Liverpool fan got a congratulatory video message from Jurgen Klopp after the game, but before then, conducted a pretty awesome post-match interview with Sky Sports.

If only every player who stood in front of the cameras showed such raw honesty and emotion – it’s brilliant!

Maybe Wycombe will go up again and we’ll see him at Anfield in just over a year’s time – who knows…