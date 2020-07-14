(Video) Liverpool fan Akinfenwa’s post-match promotion interview the best thing ever

Wycombe beat Oxford 2-1 last night to secure promotion to the Championship – and 38-year-old Adebayo Akinfenwa was naturally delighted.
The massive Liverpool fan got a congratulatory video message from Jurgen Klopp after the game, but before then, conducted a pretty awesome post-match interview with Sky Sports.
If only every player who stood in front of the cameras showed such raw honesty and emotion – it’s brilliant!
Maybe Wycombe will go up again and we’ll see him at Anfield in just over a year’s time – who knows…
This dude will be successful at whatever he decides to do. Everything he does has a sense of true self belief and raw honesty. I love seeing it and I love how he’s changing the game. Congrats on the promotion @daRealAkinfenwa pic.twitter.com/at7LCe3sMU
— Alexis Guerreros (@NotAlexis) July 13, 2020
