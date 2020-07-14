(Video) Robbo explains his swear-filled rant at the referees after Burnley draw & what ref told him in the tunnel

Andy Robertson was absolutely furious with the performance of the referees after the 1-1 draw with Burnley – after a decision not to award him a penalty towards the end when he was scythed down in the box.

The defender got the ball initially, but then swiped out Robbo, who was still standing, with a second movement – as the Scot was trying to chase after it.

Cameras caught him having a right go at the officials after the game, who departed the field with their tails between their legs.

Robbo has apologised for the language he used, but doubled down on his thoughts as to the decision – and questioned why VAR is there in the first place if things like that are not overturned.