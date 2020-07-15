Liverpool have told Bayern what they’re willing to spend on Thiago – Sport Bild

Thiago, whose house in Munich has already been put up for sale, is definitely leaving Bayern this summer, according to Sport Bild.

The German outlet says the Bundesliga champions, eight times running, want €40m for the Spanish genius, but tellingly, that Liverpool are only prepared to pay half that sum: €20m – for his services.

They also state that Manchester United are keen – and it could be a shootout between us and them for his services – although there is part of us that thinks Manchester City, free from their UEFA ban, might get involved.

We’d love Thiago at Anfield, surely because he’s a world-class player and would add some real zest to the skills we already have in that department.

But given the noises coming out of the club in regards to transfers, we’re not holding out much hope.

It’s going to be a quiet summer, and as fans, we should really just bask in the glory of becoming Premier League champions – these are the moments to enjoy – not get frustrated by a lack of incomings.