Man City’s beggy official account teases Liverpool after Arsenal loss and CAS decision

Liverpool dropped three points to Arsenal away at the Emirates, meaning the Reds are now unable to break Manchester City’s 100 points record.

Mane opened the scoring in the first-half, but mistakes by Virgil van Dijk and Alisson allowed the Gunners to take the lead by half-time.

Arsenal defended well and had a bit of luck on their side to keep the score in their favour, and ran out winners on their home turf.

They have now deleted the tweet, but @ManCityCatala posted the ‘100’ emoji – obviously referring to their points record. Take a look at the screen grab below:

The Citizens have been a target over the past week, after CAS overturned the two-year Champions League ban UEFA slapped them with – and reduced it to just a £10million fine.

The (now deleted) tweet by City proves one thing though – they’re desperately scrambling for a relevant rivalry at the top, but Reds fans are resistant to recognise it.