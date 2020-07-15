Mourinho backs Klopp and calls City decision ‘disgraceful’

Jurgen Klopp has slammed the CAS decision to overturn Manchester City’s European ban given to them by UEFA due to a technicality.

City’s cheating was time-barred which meant it had to be thrown out and in the end, their only punishment is a measly €10m fine.

Jose Mourinho has also waded in, stating that if City are guilty, why is there only a €10m fine – and if they’re not guilty – why is there a €10m fine?!

It’s actually a very good point considering City’s unlimited wealth and the fact that the financial penalty is basically nothing to them.

“In the case it’s a disgraceful decision because if City are not guilty of it then you are not punished with 10m,” he told Goal in yesterday’s presser.

“If you’re not guilty you shouldn’t have a fine. If they are guilty the decision is also a disgrace and you should be banned from the competition.

“I don’t know if Manchester City are guilty or not but either way it’s a disgraceful decision.”

This summer, while clubs like Liverpool and Spurs decide against adverse risks in the transfer market following the covid-19 pandemic, we imagine City are going to go crazy – spurred on by the FFP decision and their second-place finish.

It’s not a level playing field, but it wasn’t one before this season started and Klopp still walked the Premier League ahead of Pep Guardiola.