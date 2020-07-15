Mourinho backs Klopp and calls City decision ‘disgraceful’

Posted by
Mourinho backs Klopp and calls City decision ‘disgraceful’

Jurgen Klopp has slammed the CAS decision to overturn Manchester City’s European ban given to them by UEFA due to a technicality.

City’s cheating was time-barred which meant it had to be thrown out and in the end, their only punishment is a measly €10m fine.

Jose Mourinho has also waded in, stating that if City are guilty, why is there only a €10m fine – and if they’re not guilty – why is there a €10m fine?!

It’s actually a very good point considering City’s unlimited wealth and the fact that the financial penalty is basically nothing to them.

“In the case it’s a disgraceful decision because if City are not guilty of it then you are not punished with 10m,” he told Goal in yesterday’s presser.

“If you’re not guilty you shouldn’t have a fine. If they are guilty the decision is also a disgrace and you should be banned from the competition.

“I don’t know if Manchester City are guilty or not but either way it’s a disgraceful decision.”

This summer, while clubs like Liverpool and Spurs decide against adverse risks in the transfer market following the covid-19 pandemic, we imagine City are going to go crazy – spurred on by the FFP decision and their second-place finish.

It’s not a level playing field, but it wasn’t one before this season started and Klopp still walked the Premier League ahead of Pep Guardiola.

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top