(Video) Ox does superstitious hop as he enters Emirates to a Guard of Honour

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain walked out at the Emirates Stadium as a Premier League winner on Wednesday night.

It was the fourth Guard of Honour for the Reds in just three weeks, as the Champions of England continue their lap of honour around the country.

Ox superstitiously hopped onto the pitch of the club where he spent six seasons as a player – and picked up three FA Cups in that time.

The midfielder has now won the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and Premier League since joining Liverpool.

Take a watch of the Guard of Honour below (via Sky Sports):