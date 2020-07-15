Sir Kenny Dalglish will be involved in LFC’s Premier League title presentation next week

Liverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish will be involved with the official Premier League trophy presentation at Anfield next week.

The Reds are scheduled to be presented with the silverware at the end of the game against Chelsea on July 22, the club have announced in a statement on their website.

Dalglish – the last manager to bring a the title to Anfield back in 1990 – will be handing out the medals to Jordan Henderson and co. on the illustrious night.

Special banners will decorate the Kop for the ceremony – and these have been temporarily removed so they can be treated with flame retardant, suggesting pyrotechnics may be involved.

The squad has been involved with the planning for the hugely anticipated event, in which fans will not be able to attend – as per the club’s statement.

The fixture (and ceremony) will now also be broadcast free-to-air by Sky on its Pick channel in the UK, to ensure supporters can watch from home.

Liverpool FC reiterate in their statement that they want fans to celebrate from home, and join in with other Reds on social media.

We at EOTK will help supporters celebrate on Twitter, using the hashtag #LFCatHome – we urge you to join us!