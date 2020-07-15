‘Sky should replace Tyler with Tyldsley ASAP…’ Many LFC fans see ITV’s baffling decision as chance for big Sky Sports improvement

Football fans have been reacting to the strange news that Clive Tydesley has been sacked by ITV and will no longer be their main football commentator.

But many Liverpool supporters have seen it as an opportunity for the excellent commentator to replace Martin Tyler at Sky Sports.

Tyler’s lack of enthusiasm for Liverpool is legendary and on many an occasion this season, you can almost hear the disappointment in his voice during our moments of success – which have been plenty.

We’ve wondered many times if Tyler is as bad as we think he is, or if it’s our unconscious bias talking – but then we watch a Liverpool game and realise it’s worse than ever!

Tydesley is now surely available and would be a real coup for Sky Sports – and would make their product far more enjoyable – for us, anyway!

Plenty on Twitter agree…

