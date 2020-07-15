‘Sky should replace Tyler with Tyldsley ASAP…’ Many LFC fans see ITV’s baffling decision as chance for big Sky Sports improvement

Football fans have been reacting to the strange news that Clive Tydesley has been sacked by ITV and will no longer be their main football commentator.

But many Liverpool supporters have seen it as an opportunity for the excellent commentator to replace Martin Tyler at Sky Sports.

Tyler’s lack of enthusiasm for Liverpool is legendary and on many an occasion this season, you can almost hear the disappointment in his voice during our moments of success – which have been plenty.

We’ve wondered many times if Tyler is as bad as we think he is, or if it’s our unconscious bias talking – but then we watch a Liverpool game and realise it’s worse than ever!

Tydesley is now surely available and would be a real coup for Sky Sports – and would make their product far more enjoyable – for us, anyway!

Plenty on Twitter agree…

Sky should replace that sadsack Tyler with Tyldesley. https://t.co/wviVDYRDrk — 🐏Dai_TheWool_LFC🐏 (@LfcThewool) July 14, 2020

Sky should replace Martin Tyler with Clive Tyldesley ASAP. Would be the greatest transfer in football history. Clive and Peter Drury are the best commentators in the country and its not even a debate. Head and shoulders above the rest. — Choffspurs 🇮🇹 (@choffspurs) July 14, 2020

If ever there was a glaring opportunity it’s Sky with Clive Tyldesley right now. Get him in as lead commentator and fuck Tyler off to do League 2 on Quest. — Dan McLaughlin (@Dan23_92) July 14, 2020

This should be trending right now!!

Tyldesley > Tyler 👇 https://t.co/fpg6htR2Nv — Dominic Kennett*⃣ (@DomKennettLFC) July 14, 2020

Sky need to snap up Clive Tyldesley and replace Martin Tyler. Tyldesley is by far better commentator. — The Belfast Kop* (@thebelfastkop) July 14, 2020

You know what would be brilliant?! If @SkySports replaced that dead wood and biased Martin Tyler with Clive Tyldesley! What do you reckon @LFC fans?? Such a classy guy and I love his commentating! https://t.co/gxHImd7apj — Enam Anfield (@ahmede1) July 14, 2020