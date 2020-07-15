(Video) Hilarious: Manchester United fan films reaction to Southampton’s late equaliser as Solskjaer’s men crash back down to earth

Manchester United have been flying lately.

With Bruno Fernandes at the the fulcrum of everything – and Mason Greenwood emerging as a potentially world-class talent – they’ve looked really good.

They’ve been the best team since the restart, in fact, so it was quite nice to see some of what we’ve grown to expect from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side on Monday night…

They were leading Southampton 2-1 at Old Trafford, but conceded a late corner and then a late equaliser – and the reaction of superfan Mark Goldbridge made us chuckle.

He saw it coming, didn’t he?!