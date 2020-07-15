(Video) Klopp’s blunt reaction to Arsenal taking the lead over Liverpool says it all

Liverpool got off to a solid start against Arsenal at the Emirates on Wednesday night, but somehow went in at half-time 2-1 down.

The Reds took the lead through a wonderful Sadio Mane finish, but a couple of shocking errors by Virgil van Dijk and Alisson presented the hosts with chances to get back into the game.

Jurgen Klopp made his feelings known on the sidelines when Arsenal got their second – left with his mouth agape, absolutely stunned by what he’d just seen.

We feel you, boss!

Take a look at the video below (via Sky Sports):