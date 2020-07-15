(Video) Mane finishes stunning Liverpool move that leaves Reds purring v Arsenal

Sadio Mane gave Liverpool the lead tonight v Arsenal with a lovely side-foot finish in the 20th minute.

The Reds had worked the ball terrifically down the left and unleashed Andy Robertson into the box.

Our Scot decided to pull the ball back to an onrushing Mane, who made no mistake.

Roberto Firmino deserves credit for the goal too, for the manner in which he fed Robbo with a perfectly weighted pass.

Mane’s strike is his 16th of the Premier League campaign – what a player!

Video courtesy of DAZN: