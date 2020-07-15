(Video) “Suspicion will never go away”: Carra takes swipe at Man City after FFP ruling

Former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher has taken a swipe at Manchester City after it was ruled their two-year Champions League ban would be lifted.

To cut a long story short, the Citizens were accused of breaching FFP guidelines – were banned by UEFA – but an independent body has reduced their punishment to just a £10million fine.

Carragher was interviewed about this topic before City’s game against Bournemouth on Wednesday afternoon, and used the opportunity to vent his frustration.

The Liverpool legend claimed “suspicion will never go away” of alleged wrongdoings, and that last season’s champions need to improve if they’re to challenge next year.

