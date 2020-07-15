(Video) Virgil van Dijk takes blame for Liverpool loss; “we get what we deserve”

Virgil van Dijk made a rare error as Liverpool lost 2-1 to Arsenal at the Emirates in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

It was a shock result, but mistakes by both the centre-half and goalkeeper Alisson purely gifted the Gunners two ideal chances to capitalise.

The Reds went in 2-1 down after taking the lead through Sadio Mane – and van Dijk is aware of the error he made and owned up to it in a post-match interview.

The Dutchman said that team how what they “deserve” after an uninspired defensive performance.

Head up, Virg – we lift the title at Anfield next week!

Take a watch of the video below (via Football Daily):