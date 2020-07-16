(Video) Klopp refuses to let lost points record take shine off Premier League title

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp isn’t entertaining the thought that not being able to equal Manchester City’s 100 points record can somehow tarnish the Reds’ season.

The boss explained after losing to Arsenal – which means his team can now max out at only 99 points – “we can’t make a negative of it”.

We are at EOTK are completely with the boss – after waiting 30 years for a nineteenth domestic title, we don’t really care about a points record!

Maybe we can smash it next season though. 😉

Take a watch of the video below (via Football Daily):