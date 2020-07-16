(Photo) Podium appears on the Kop ahead of Premier League trophy presentation at Anfield

Posted by
(Photo) Podium appears on the Kop ahead of Premier League trophy presentation at Anfield

Liverpool will be presented with the Premier League trophy in less than seven days, when the Reds host Chelsea at Anfield.

Preparations are underway for the ceremony, with staff readying the stadium for Jordan Henderson and the rest of the squad to celebrate their spoils.

Seats and banners have been removed from the Kop – a photo of the stand in the middle of its transformation ahead of the fixture has been shared online.

Take a look below:

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top