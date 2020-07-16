(Photos) Many LFC fans notice something different about Shaqiri after first game in six months

Xherdan Shaqiri was called off the bench as Liverpool were defeated by Arsenal at the Emirates.

The Swiss flyer was introduced into the game with less than ten minutes to go, but didn’t really get a chance to make an impact.

But a good number of Liverpool fans on Twitter all noticed something different about Shaq — his hair, which is now dark brown.

The winger has obviously had some work done over the last 12 months, as his hairline is now in a completely different place too.

Lookin’ good, Shaq!

Take a look at the posts below:

Been so long since Shaqiri and Origi have played that they swapped hair colour pic.twitter.com/v0GQ2BpST8 — . (@Reeceinho) July 15, 2020

Who is this man claiming to be Shaqiri? pic.twitter.com/CqxRWDb13i — Niall Moran (@niallmoran_) July 15, 2020

Nah man Shaqiri used all of Liverpool’s juju on his hair when did this happen pic.twitter.com/oj3quwlunl — Swiftzutd (@swiftzutd) July 15, 2020

Nice gesture from Klopp to let this man pretend to be Shaqiri and play for Liverpool for a few minutes pic.twitter.com/KERCyZGxrZ — Si Lloyd (@SmnLlyd5) July 15, 2020

Shaqiri has given himself the full Creed Bratton treatment#ARSLIV pic.twitter.com/rrQZdcGxVj — #FPL pessimistic potato (@FplPotato) July 15, 2020