(Photos) Many LFC fans notice something different about Shaqiri after first game in six months

Xherdan Shaqiri was called off the bench as Liverpool were defeated by Arsenal at the Emirates.

The Swiss flyer was introduced into the game with less than ten minutes to go, but didn’t really get a chance to make an impact.

But a good number of Liverpool fans on Twitter all noticed something different about Shaq — his hair, which is now dark brown.

The winger has obviously had some work done over the last 12 months, as his hairline is now in a completely different place too.

Lookin’ good, Shaq!

