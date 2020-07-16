(Photos) Many LFC fans notice something different about Shaqiri after first game in six months

Xherdan Shaqiri was called off the bench as Liverpool were defeated by Arsenal at the Emirates.
The Swiss flyer was introduced into the game with less than ten minutes to go, but didn’t really get a chance to make an impact.
But a good number of Liverpool fans on Twitter all noticed something different about Shaq — his hair, which is now dark brown.
The winger has obviously had some work done over the last 12 months, as his hairline is now in a completely different place too.
Lookin’ good, Shaq!
Take a look at the posts below:
Been so long since Shaqiri and Origi have played that they swapped hair colour pic.twitter.com/v0GQ2BpST8
— . (@Reeceinho) July 15, 2020
Who is this man claiming to be Shaqiri? pic.twitter.com/CqxRWDb13i
— Niall Moran (@niallmoran_) July 15, 2020
#ARSLIV …Shaqiri coming on for #LFC pic.twitter.com/Da5KCUwuGj
— Jeff Leppard (@McQ72) July 15, 2020
Nah man Shaqiri used all of Liverpool’s juju on his hair when did this happen pic.twitter.com/oj3quwlunl
— Swiftzutd (@swiftzutd) July 15, 2020
Nice gesture from Klopp to let this man pretend to be Shaqiri and play for Liverpool for a few minutes pic.twitter.com/KERCyZGxrZ
— Si Lloyd (@SmnLlyd5) July 15, 2020
I need a “Calf” injury 🤔🤣#Shaqiri pic.twitter.com/62kDHrRB1O
— Matthew Saunders (@Matt_Saunders89) July 15, 2020
Shaqiri has given himself the full Creed Bratton treatment#ARSLIV pic.twitter.com/rrQZdcGxVj
— #FPL pessimistic potato (@FplPotato) July 15, 2020
Every time Xherdan Shaqiri comes on the pitch now. #ARSLIV pic.twitter.com/a9DYPRDD37
— Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) July 15, 2020
COMMENTS