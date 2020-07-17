Fenerbahce have approached LFC’s Shaqiri with a tempting contract offer – report

Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri made his first appearance for the club since winter in the Reds’ 2-1 loss at the Emirates earlier this week.

Various outlets have reported that the Swiss flyer is more than likely to head through the exit door at Anfield this summer, along with Adam Lallana.

And it seems Turkish giants Fenerbahce have made the first solid move for the winger, offering him a contract worth £35,000 per week.

That’s according to Fotomac (via the Liverpool Chronicle) who make no mention of an agreement being struck with Liverpool as of yet.

Earlier this year, renowned Daily Mail journalist Dominic King claimed the Reds would be willing to let Shaqiri join Newcastle United – so an exit does seem on the cards.

The Swiss international has missed a lot of football though injury and it seems new signing Takumi Minamino – for the most part – has taken his place on the bench.

Should Shaq depart the club this summer, he’ll leave with Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and Premier League medals in his suitcase.