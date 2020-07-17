Hyperbolic Ferdinand claims no other team can ‘go through the gears like Man United’

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand was on punditry duty last night as the Red Devils continued their solid post-suspension form with another win.

We all make knee-jerk statements in the heat of the moment, but the former England international dropped an absolute clanger in his post-match reaction.

Ferdinand claimed he doesn’t ‘know if any other team in the league can go through the gears like Man United‘ after their 2-0 win over Crystal Palace.

See the tweets below:

Rio Ferdinand has just asked if any other team in the league can go through the gears like this Man Utd team. A league that has Liverpool and Man City in it. Good lord. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) July 16, 2020

Ferdinand: "I don't know if any other team in the league can go through the gears like Man United." pic.twitter.com/W9gAIX4Axd — Ste Carson (@sjrcarson) July 16, 2020

United have been in a good bit of form since the restart – registering wins against Sheffield Utd, Norwich, Brighton, Bournemouth, Villa and Palace – but to say he can’t think of ‘any other team‘ is so hyperbolic.

Even with all those victories against weaker opposition, fuelled by the desire to finish fourth – United remain 31 points behind champions Liverpool.

Never mind being the best team in the country (which is what Rio is seemingly hinting at), the Red Devils aren’t even the best team in their city.

Man City sit 13 points clear of their rivals, and – like us – haven’t been in their best for since the resumption of the Premier League.