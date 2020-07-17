Klopp gives green light for Thiago transfer; LFC submit £23m offer to Bayern – BILD

Thiago to Liverpool is a transfer rumour that simply does not want to go away, and a new report by BILD will certainly stoke the flames.

The Bayern Munich star has been relentlessly linked with a move to Anfield this summer, with sources in Spain, Italy and Argentina are all reporting on it.

But now renowned German outlet BILD has made the bold claim that Jurgen Klopp has given the green light for Thiago’s move to Liverpool.

In a report on their website, they also claim that the Reds have made their first offer to Bayern for the mercurial midfielder.

The German champions are said to be after £36million, but Liverpool have reportedly opened negotiations at a cheekily low £23million.

BILD are an excellent source for German football news – and specifically Bayern – but glaring issues with this rumour cannot be ignored.

Thiago is turning 30 soon, has a pretty poor injury record and will command hefty wages – doesn’t exactly sound like an FSG signing, does it?

That being said, SPORT.es claim the Reds are hoping to stagger payments to make the move more financially viable – so maybe the money side of things could work out.

We at EOTK are refusing to get too excited by this rumour just yet! If someone like James Pearce or Melissa Reddy drops some info, it’ll be different though.