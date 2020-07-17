Liverpool are prepared to meet Bayern’s demands for Thiago transfer, according to South American journalist

Liverpool are reportedly willing to meet Bayern Munich’s demands for the transfer of Thiago Alcantara, with almost half of the fee being made up of add-ons.

South America’s VarskySports are the ones making this claim, the same source to confirm deals for Sadio Mane and Mario Balotelli before anyone else.

It’s claimed Bayern are demanding €35million for the midfielder – and the Reds are willing to meet that – but only if add-ons can be included in the deal.

VarskySports claim Liverpool are prepared to offer €20million up front – with the remaining €15million to follow on as and when Thiago hits milestones.

Tras un impasse en la gestión, Liverpool🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 intentará cerrar el fichaje de Thiago Alcántara🇪🇸 con una propuesta que llegue al total de lo que solicita Bayern Múnich🇩🇪 (💶35M), pero desde una base cercana a los 20M y el resto en objetivos. El contrato con el jugador está arreglado. pic.twitter.com/v1CHLEjymu — VarskySports (@VarskySports) July 17, 2020

It is worth noting that the same source claimed the midfielder was going to sign for the Reds two weeks ago, but transfers can be complicated.

That being said, it’d be good practice for Liverpool fans to wait until the likes of James Pearce or Paul Joyce come out and say something of worth on it.

For us at EOTK the potential move sounds very anti-FSG; Thiago is turning 30 soon, has a pretty poor injury record, and will command hefty wages.

So we aren’t going to get too excited just yet – but you never know!