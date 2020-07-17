Liverpool left-back to make surprising exit this summer

Liverpool left-back to make surprising exit this summer

We had assumed Yasser Larouci was one of the top prospects in the U23s right now and someone who might get more chances next term due to our lack of strength in depth at left-back.

But according to James Pearce, the youngster wants an exit to get first-team football guaranteed and Brentford and Leeds are considering his services.

Adam Lewis recently penned an extension but is also set to leave on loan for 2020/21, meaning Andy Robertson will essentially be the only recognised left-back at the club right down until U18 level.

Neco Williams is a right-footed right-back, and although James Milner has a history at left-back, he simply can’t offer the same overlapping runs and not the same crossing, either.

As a result, we really regard a new backup left-back as an absolute priority – although this has been the case before and Jurgen Klopp has chosen to leave the position alone – assuming Robbo will nearly always play and suitable replacements can be used in his occasional absence.

