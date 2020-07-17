Liverpool midfielder signs new long-term contract with the Reds

Young Liverpool midfielder Jake Cain has signed a new long-term contract with the Premier League champions, the club has confirmed.

The 18-year-old has been with the Reds since he was just five-years-old, and made his senior debut in the FA Cup earlier this season against Shrewsbury Town.

Cain has penned a new deal which will secure his long-term future at the club, a huge positive as he’s regularly trained with Jurgen Klopp’s squad at Melwood.

The midfielder likes to get up the pitch, and has a creative flair with an eye for goal – not too dissimilar to his U23s captain Curtis Jones.

Originally from Wigan, Cain worked his way through the ranks at the club’s youth level and was part of the U18 FA Youth Cup-winning team in 2019.

The teenager also regularly represents the club in the U19 UEFA Youth League team, where he helped the Reds top the group this year.

With Curtis Jones and Neco Williams being handed starts as the Premier League season winds down, there is some hope Klopp may give Cain a chance before the season is out.