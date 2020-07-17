Liverpool to rival PSG for RB Leipzig star who could provide full-back depth – report

Liverpool are reportedly interested in RB Leipzig defender Nordi Mukiele – but will face fierce competition from PSG, who want to sign the 22-year-old to replace Thomas Meunier.

That’s according to French outlet Le10Sport, who claim the Reds have been very impressed with the young Frenchman this season.

The same report states Jurgen Klopp wants to use Mukiele as a back-up for Trent Alexander-Arnold, despite the breakthrough of youngster Neco Williams.

The Leipzig defender would be a top-tier purchase by Liverpool, but the validity of the claims are hard to clarify because of the source.

Le10Sport aren’t the most renowned outlet in France – that title would probably fall to L’Equipe – and they’re the only ones making this claim.

All news on the player before this suggested he was destined for a move to PSG, as they’re needing to replace Meunier in their starting XI.

The young Frenchman is primarily a right-back, but can be deployed as a centre-half – the above report hints the Reds could seehim as a replacement for Dejan Lovren.

Mukiele established himself at Leipzig last season and continued to do so this year, totting up 35 appearances in all competitions for the German outfit.