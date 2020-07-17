Messi makes Liverpool & Roma admission after Real Madrid win La Liga title

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi dropped Liverpool and Roma’s names in a post-match interview, as the Catalan outfit were beaten by Osasuna.

The result meant Real Madrid were handed the La Liga title, after their win over Villarreal at home – with their tenth victory since the restart.

Messi was understandably feeling blue after the game, and told reporters that if Barca don’t change their ways they’ll get knocked out of the Champions League next month.

The forward dropped a mention of their loss to Liverpool last season – and even the similar humbling at the hands of Roma from the year before.

Messi: "Roma, Liverpool… the fans are running out of patience because we're not giving them anything. If we want to fight for the Champions League, a lot has to change. Like this, we will lose to Napoli." — Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) July 16, 2020

It’s mad that the best player in the world is seemingly unable to get rid of the Reds from his nightmares – it’s almost flattering!

We at EOTK certainly don’t want to be seen celebrating Messi’s misfortune, but the fact he’s still mentioning us 14 months later is crazy.

Barcelona are up against Napoli in the Champions League on August 8 in the second leg of their round of 16 tie, and take a 1-1 score into the game.

We’d usually tip the Spaniards to do well in the tournament, but based on recent form Bayern Munich and Real Madrid look like better shouts.