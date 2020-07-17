(Photo) LFC show off the Kop ahead of the Premier League trophy lift at Anfield

Liverpool have taken to Instagram to show off the Kop, where the Reds will lift the Premier League trophy atop a temporary podium.

With supporters unable to attend games due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the club has done their best to ensure a special evening.

The trophy will be presented to the Liverpool squad after next Wednesday’s game against Chelsea – and captain Jordan Henderson will lift it.

The Kop has gone under a transformation ahead of the game, but banners have now been restored to their original places after treatment.

