(Photo) Thiago excites Liverpool fans by sharing snap with former star player

Posted by
(Photo) Thiago excites Liverpool fans by sharing snap with former star player

Bayern Munich star Thiago Alcantara has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool this summer, by countless outlets across Europe and South America.

The midfielder took to Instagram earlier today to share a photograph taken with former Reds play-maker Philippe Coutinho, via Aine (Coutinho)’s profile.

MORE: Klopp gives green light for Thiago transfer; LFC submit £23m offer to Bayern – BILD

This has excited many Liverpool fans on social media, with one Twitter post containing a screenshot of the snap getting over 500 likes.

We at EOTK are almost certain the picture doing the rounds is purely because the two players are friends – and not some coded message for fans!

Anyway, take a look at the image below:

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top