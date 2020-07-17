(Photo) Thiago excites Liverpool fans by sharing snap with former star player

Bayern Munich star Thiago Alcantara has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool this summer, by countless outlets across Europe and South America.

The midfielder took to Instagram earlier today to share a photograph taken with former Reds play-maker Philippe Coutinho, via Aine (Coutinho)’s profile.

MORE: Klopp gives green light for Thiago transfer; LFC submit £23m offer to Bayern – BILD

This has excited many Liverpool fans on social media, with one Twitter post containing a screenshot of the snap getting over 500 likes.

We at EOTK are almost certain the picture doing the rounds is purely because the two players are friends – and not some coded message for fans!

Anyway, take a look at the image below: