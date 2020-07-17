(Video) Wow: Alisson can’t believe van Dijk’s crazy skill in training

We appreciate this video of Alisson and Virgil van Dijk didn’t especially age well, as it was taken not long before the Arsenal game, but we love the skill so much we had to share!

Our brilliant Dutchman, who made maybe the only mistake of his season we can remember him being punished for at the Emirates, flicks the ball behind him and manages to rainbow it back over his head – much to the amusement of Alisson – who quickly tells him he’s only doing it because the cameras are there.

The Brazilian could have done better for Arsenal’s second as well – so it wasn’t a good night for two of our superstars.

Like we said at the time though, if you’re going to have a sloppy day, do it once the title is already wrapped up.

Watch the video, here!