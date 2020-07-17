‘We might actually get him…’ Many LFC fans react online to Klopp informing LFC board he wants Thiago

Posted by
‘We might actually get him…’ Many LFC fans react online to Klopp informing LFC board he wants Thiago

Last night, Bild broke a story in Germany that Jurgen Klopp has informed Liverpool of his desire to bring Thiago to the club this summer.

The Spanish midfielder is intent on leaving Bayern Munich and is not renewing his terms which run out in 2021.

Klopp has long been a fan of the 29-year-old, but it doesn’t seem like the kind of deal Liverpool usually do – given his age and proneness to injury.

He would, of course, add serious guile to our midfield, and replace the departing Adam Lallana and also James Milner as the veteran’s playing time diminishes now he’s into this mid-thirties.

Liverpool fans on Twitter reacted differently to the news after it was discussed again by Christian Falk, the head of Bild, this morning.

Some got excited but others pointed out that Klopp also told the board he wanted Timo Werner, and look how that one panned out!

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top