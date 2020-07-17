‘We might actually get him…’ Many LFC fans react online to Klopp informing LFC board he wants Thiago

Last night, Bild broke a story in Germany that Jurgen Klopp has informed Liverpool of his desire to bring Thiago to the club this summer.

The Spanish midfielder is intent on leaving Bayern Munich and is not renewing his terms which run out in 2021.

Klopp has long been a fan of the 29-year-old, but it doesn’t seem like the kind of deal Liverpool usually do – given his age and proneness to injury.

He would, of course, add serious guile to our midfield, and replace the departing Adam Lallana and also James Milner as the veteran’s playing time diminishes now he’s into this mid-thirties.

Liverpool fans on Twitter reacted differently to the news after it was discussed again by Christian Falk, the head of Bild, this morning.

Some got excited but others pointed out that Klopp also told the board he wanted Timo Werner, and look how that one panned out!

Our Story: Jürgen Klopp has informed the Board of @LFC that he wants Thiago for the upcoming season @BILD_Sport @FCBayern — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) July 17, 2020

We might actually get him pic.twitter.com/BaqoxFfaqL — AnfieldRoad1999 ✪ (@AnfieldRoad1999) July 17, 2020

Didn't he tell FSG that he wants Werner as well? They showed him the finger, and Klopp had to call Werner back and explain to him that our owners are broke. — Roger (@RogerSmith_1947) July 17, 2020

It’s very obvious that Jurgen Klopp wants Thiago Alcantara and has recommended him to FSG. No way he’s passing up on such a special player when we need more composure in midfield. FSG need to back the best manager in the world and not turn him down like they did with Timo Werner. — Rashid (@HRashid_) July 17, 2020

Should be exciting to see how he (potentially) fits within the system n in prem. — odellfur (@odellfur13) July 17, 2020

Is it true that there is an agreement between Thiago and Liverpool ? — ¹ ³ ³ ¹ (@4Klopp) July 17, 2020

Can you see liverpool and Bayern compromising on a fee? Great player but due to age and injury record it doesn’t really fit our usual model. If we are going in for Thiago I can only assume Gini won’t sign a new contract — Tom Loon (@Tom_Noony) July 17, 2020