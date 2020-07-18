Guardiola sends classy message to Liverpool after missing out on points record

Earlier this week Liverpool lost 2-1 to Arsenal at the Emirates and that result now means the 100 Premier League points record is out of the window.

The majority of Reds supporters don’t care too much either way, having ended the 30-year wait for a nineteenth top flight English title.

But certainly rival fans have seen it as an opportunity to take a swipe at Liverpool – and even some ‘verified’ club accounts have joined in.

Pep Guardiola was asked about the points record in his pre-match interview ahead of City’s game against Arsenal this weekend.

And it was a classy response from the Spaniard, to be fair. “[The record] doesn’t cancel for one second the incredible Premier League that Liverpool have done,” he’s quoted as saying by the Liverpool Echo.

“But always 100 points is not easy, nothing has changed. We were incredible two seasons ago when we did it, the same as when we did 98 the year after. It’s still incredible.

“One day it will be broken, but shows the season they’ve had but not getting there shows how incredible ours was two seasons ago.”

Guardiola is bang on here – we at EOTK can’t agree more that the points record matters very little to actually winning the Premier League title.

It seems fickle fans are using the fact we can max out at 99 points as something to jibe Liverpool with, even though we’re 18 points clear at the top.